× 1 teenager dead, 2 wounded in St. Louis County shooting

HILLSDALE, Mo. – One teenager is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting in St. Louis County.

Police say the shooting happened Sunday night in Hillsdale. St. Louis County police spokesman Benjamin Granda says someone in a car opened fire on another car. An 18-year-old ran from the car into a home, where he collapsed and died.

The other victims are being treated at a hospital. Police say both are expected to survive. They are ages 18 and 15.

No arrests have been made.