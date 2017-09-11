LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Irma Updates
2 Christopher Columbus ship replicas to dock Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Replicas of two of Christopher Columbus’ historic ships will be docking on the Cape Girardeau riverfront later this month.

Hand-built replicas of the Pinta and Nina ships will be at the riverfront from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2. The ships will be open for individual tours.

Officials with the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau said in a news release that the replica Nina was built by hand without power tools. The Pinta was launched in Brazil in 2005.

The Southeast Missourian report s the two ships tour together as a “sailing museum” to educate the public and schoolchildren about the caravel, a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers.
