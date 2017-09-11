× 2 doctors with felony records back to practicing medicine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri’s top health official is raising questions about a regulatory board restoring two doctors’ licenses to practice medicine despite their felony records and misuse of prescription drugs.

The Kansas City Star reports that Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director Randall Williams says the decision of the Missouri Board of Registration for the Healing Arts to license the doctors last month is part of a larger pattern of physician drug abuse.

One of the doctors had a felony conviction for forging prescriptions, including some for opioids. The second doctor had felony conviction for illegally distributing controlled substances.

Both doctors will have several restrictions placed on their licenses, including being denied a registration number that pharmacies require to fill prescriptions for controlled substances.

The regulatory board’s deliberations are closed.

