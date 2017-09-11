24-year-old charged in Webster Groves murder

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Webster Groves police have issued warrants against a 24-year-old woman in connection with a recent murder that was initially reported as a suspicious death.

According to Capt. Stephen Spear, spokesman for the Webster Groves Police Department, the incident occurred Friday, September 8 in the 100 block of Eldridge Avenue.

Police found the victim, identified as 32-year-old Richard Ethridge, dead in the home. He had been attacked with an edged weapon. The exact type of weapon was not specified.

Spear said police arrested a suspect, Donyycia Duncan, and charged her with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. She remains jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.