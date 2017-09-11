3rd Annual Faith and Freedom Festival Oct. 7 in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Mark Saturday, October 7 on your calendar and make plans to be at the Chesterfield Amphitheater. That's where 13 bands will perform on one of three stages for the 3rd Annual Faith and Freedom Festival.

Missouri's own, Mrs. United States Lauren Ziegler will also be there. She joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss her biggest fundraiser!

3rd Annual Faith and Freedom Festival

Saturday, October 7

Chesterfield Amphitheater

Begins at 10 a.m.

To learn more visit: Faithandfreedomstl.com