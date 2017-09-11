Ameren Missouri sends crews to help restore power to Irma victims

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Ameren Missouri crews are heading back to Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. The utility company initially sent about 70 trucks, 125 workers and two dozen support staff to Florida on Friday.

However, crews had to turn back around on Saturday because of Irma’s dangerous threat.

They are now on their way back to Florida to help restore power to millions in the dark. Officials say 36 Ameren Illinois workers are also helping in the state. They left for Florida Sunday morning.