× Caution urged after fake money dumped on Missouri road

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say motorists in Jefferson City created a traffic hazard over the weekend when they began snatching up fake $100 bills that had been dumped onto a road.

Jefferson City police said in a news release that officers responded Sunday morning after the counterfeit money was discarded on a road. Police say the bills have identical serial numbers and pink Asian script on the front.

The release didn’t say what led up to the counterfeit money being dumped on the road. It’s not known how many of the bills were picked up. Businesses are urged to be cautious and not accept the fake money.