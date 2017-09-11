Corbin Bernson & Amanda Pays signing new books in Ladue

ST. LOUIS, MO — Actor Corbin Bernson was most recently seen on the Young and Restless, L-A Law and the USA Network comedy series Psyche. His wife, actor Amanda Pays, stars in The Flash on the CW network. Their other passion is homes. They buy, flip, and renovate them.

The couple has renovated 25 homes. Many of them are do-it-yourself projects. They have chronicled the experience in their new book, Open House: Re-Inventing Space For Simple Living.

Corbin Bernsen & Amanda Pays Book Signing

Open House – Reinventing Space For Simple Living

6pm Mnday

Barnes & Noble

8871 Ladue Rd.

More information: www.amandaandcorbin.com