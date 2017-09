× Double shooting leaves one man dead in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – One man was killed and another wounded after a shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood Monday night.

The shooting took place just after 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue; that’s in the O’Fallons Park neighborhood.

The ages and identities of the victims was not disclosed.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating.