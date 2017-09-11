× EIU enrollment down 5 percent but lowest decline in 6 years

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) _ Eastern Illinois University data show that enrollment for the fall semester is down by about 5 percent but it’s the school’s lowest decline from fall-to-fall in six years.

The Charleston school’s fall enrollment is 7,030 students, down from 7,415 students in fall 2016. The (Charleston) Times-Courier and Mattoon Journal-Gazette report that the Charleston school also reported Friday that enrollment of traditional transfer students increased 19 percent.

EIU also saw a 30 percent increase in first-time domestic graduate students and a 2 percent increase in international undergraduate students. Eastern’s freshman retention rates increased by an additional 4 percent.

EIU officials cite several factors for 2017 enrollment numbers including the two-year state budget impasse, fewer high school graduates available to be recruited and a statewide decrease in overall higher education enrollment.

