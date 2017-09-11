× Funeral set for Illinois sailor who died in USS McCain

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) _ About 2,400 flags line the route where a funeral procession is planned for an Illinois sailor who died when the USS McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore last month.

Logan S. Palmer’s funeral is scheduled Monday morning at Life Foursquare Church in Decatur, followed by a procession from the church to Harristown Cemetery. The (Decatur) Herald and Review reports volunteers placed the flags along the route Saturday.

The 23-year-old Palmer was one of ten sailors whose remains were recovered after the collision. He was a 2012 Sangamon Valley High School graduate.

Palmer’s body was returned to central Illinois on Friday. Crowds, including local fire departments, law enforcement and residents, gathered to pay respects.

Palmer was an interior communications electrician third class and promoted posthumously to second class.

Information from: Herald & Review