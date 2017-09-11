Hazelwood West grad is Commanding Officer at Irma-battered Key West post

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County native stationed in Key West with a heavy set of responsibilities on his shoulders is safe after Hurricane Irma struck there over the weekend.

Captain Bobby Baker, Commanding Officer at Naval Air Station Key West, is a 1989 graduate of Hazelwood West High School. According to a statement from the U.S. Navy, Baker and others from the installment rode out the storm in a nearby hotel designed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.

Fox 2 News spoke with Baker’s father, Robert, who said he had last contact with his son on Friday. The younger Baker’s family evacuated safely to the Atlanta area. As of Sunday afternoon, Key West was without electricity, cellphone service, running water, and emergency services, but according to the air station’s Facebook page, “…an initial assessment of housing appears minimally impacted with no apparent flooding thus far. However, assessment is still being made to the infrastructure of the base.”

“We’re glad Capt. Baker and his team are safe and well,” Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar, commander, Navy Region Southeast said in the prepared statement. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them as they weather the storm and start the recovery process.”