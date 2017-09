× Illinois school districts face new breast feeding requirements

ST. LOUIS, MO — School districts across Illinois face a new requirement to help students who breast feed their babies. Public schools must soon provide a room, other than a bathroom, with an electrical outlet for young nursing mothers.

Students must also have access to a refrigerator to store their milk and can not be penalized for time away from classes.

The law, signed by governor Bruce Rauner, takes effect in January.