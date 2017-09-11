× Kirksville man pleads guilty to stealing from fraternity

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Kirksville man has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $380,000 from the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity in Columbia.

Federal prosecutors say 62-year-old Burt Louis Beard entered his plea last week to bank fraud. He admitted defrauding the fraternity of $380,502 between March 2008 and August 2014, when he was a volunteer treasurer for the organization.

Beard admitted that he wrote more than 150 checks to himself, which he claimed were reimbursement of personal loans to the fraternity for payments to vendors.

The crime was discovered when the fraternity elected new officers in 2014.