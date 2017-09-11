Know Before You Go: Route 364/ 94 closure in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. _Drivers in St. Charles County could get tied up in traffic if they travel at the wrong time and wrong way on Route 364. It’s all part of the Great Rivers Greenway Centennial Greenway project, which calls for a 17 mile corridor, that stretches between Forest Park in the city to St. Peters in St. Charles County.

Closures this week and next will allow for installation of new pedestrian bridges for Centennial Greenway Expansion.

On Monday, Sept. 11, crews will place the bridge segment over westbound Route 364. Drivers can expect the following:

At 7 p.m., crews will close the left lane of westbound Route 364 between Muegge Road and Heritage Crossing.

At 9 p.m., all lanes of westbound Route 364 will be closed between Arena Parkway and Heritage Crossing.

All westbound lanes are expected to be open by Sept. 12 at 4 a.m.

On Tuesday, Sept.12, crews will place the bridge segment over eastbound Route 364. Drivers can expect the following:

At 7 p.m., crews will close the left lane of eastbound Route 364 between eastbound Route 94 and Arena Parkway.

At 9 p.m., all lanes of eastbound Route 364 will be closed between eastbound Route 94 and Arena Parkway.

All eastbound lanes are expected to be open by Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 4 a.m.

On Monday, Sept. 18, crews will place the bridge segment over westbound Route 94. Drivers can expect the following:

At 7 p.m., crews will close the left lane of westbound Route 94 between eastbound Route 364 and Heritage Crossing.

At 9 p.m., all lanes of westbound Route 94 will be closed between eastbound Route 364 and Heritage Crossing.

All westbound lanes are expected to be open by Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 4 a.m.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, crews will place the bridge segment over eastbound Route 94. Drivers can expect the following:

At 7 p.m., crews will close the left lane of eastbound Route 94 between eastbound Route 94 and Point West Drive.

At 9 p.m., all lanes of eastbound Route 94 will be closed between eastbound Route 94 and Point West Drive.

Both bridges are part of the project extending the existing 2.2-mile Centennial Greenway in St. Charles County that links the Heritage Museum to the KATY Trail. Once complete, the paved greenway will extend an additional mile north across both Routes 364 and 94 and connect to Old Highway 94 near Muegge Road.

Greenway construction is expected to last through the end of the year.

For additional information visit: https://greatriversgreenway.org/centennial-greenway-master-plan