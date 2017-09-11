× Loop Trolley project delayed to mid-November

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Loop Trolley is off track. There’s another project delay.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that trolley officials have pushed back the opening date again, this time to mid-November.

In August they hoped for a start in mid-to-late October. Consultants working on the project say they believe it will take longer to finish testing of the system and get necessary approvals from federal and state agencies.

Officials had initially expected to have the trolley operating by the end of last year.