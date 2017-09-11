Man gunned down in Berkeley: Police

BERKELEY, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the Berkeley Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a man Monday night.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Fay Drive. Police found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).