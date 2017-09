× Margie’s Money Saver: Bedding set deals at Macy’s online

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Stay in bed a little bit longer in the mornings and save on bedding sets. Right now at Macy’s online, get 12 piece reversible comforter sets down from $160 to $28.89, with a coupon code.

There are three sets to choose from.

Each include a comforter, bedskirt, shams and sheets. There is an additional handling charge for $3.

Spend $49 or add a beauty item to get free shipping!

To shop visit: Macys.com

Coupon Code: SHOP