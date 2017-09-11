× Officer shoots, kills person in southwest Missouri

MONETT, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say an officer has shot and killed a person while responding to an overdose in southwest Missouri.

Monett Police Chief George Daoud said in a news release Monday that the “situation escalated” before an officer fired his weapon Friday night. No other details were provided about what led up to the shooting.

The wounded person was transported from the residence in an ambulance and later pronounced dead. Police didn’t immediately release the name, gender or age of the person.

Daoud says the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating. The release says no further details will be provided until the investigation is completed and prosecutors have reviewed the case.