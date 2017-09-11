Pet of the Week- Zeppelin and Hendrix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The Pets of the Week are two of seven WOOFstock themed chow/lab mix puppies named Zeppelin and Hendrix. They are 9-weeks-old.

MEHS has four girls and three boys.

The puppies will be spayed, neutered and available for adoption later this week.

In the meantime, they're encouraging adopters to fill out applications on their website. If you have any questions please call (618) 656-4405.