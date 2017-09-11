Pet of the Week- Zeppelin and Hendrix

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The Pets of the Week are two of seven WOOFstock themed chow/lab mix puppies named Zeppelin and Hendrix. They are 9-weeks-old.
MEHS has four girls and three boys.
The puppies will be spayed, neutered and available for adoption later this week.
In the meantime, they're encouraging adopters to fill out applications on their website. If you have any questions please call (618) 656-4405.
If you are interested in learning more about Zeppelin and Hendrix, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.
Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
