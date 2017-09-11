Songs 4 Soldiers 5th Annual Benefit Concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Il._ Songs 4 Soldiers is a local organization that assists the nation's combat veterans and their families who have limited resources. 100% of donations go directly to families in need. Monday morning, Songs 4 Soldiers went above and beyond for an area veteran, surprising her with a new car!

Michelle Wills' husband, Kirk, was in a severe motorcycle accident two years ago when she was nine months pregnant. Fortunately, Kirk made it through but not without a traumatic brain injury that left him paralyzed for some time. Between the medical bills and making the house wheelchair accessible, the Wills family used all of their available funds. ​Songs 4 Soldiers decided to step in once the family no longer had a dependable vehicle to get to Michelle's husband's medical appointments. Michelle calls the experience overwhelming.

Songs 4 Soldiers will hold its 5th Annual Benefit Concert on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23 in Columbia, Illinois. All proceeds from the concert go toward veteran assistance.

In 2016, Songs 4 Soldiers raised $155,139 for veterans. So far this year, the group has raised $85,351. In total, it has disbursed more than $300,000 helping 200 veterans and six organizations under the leadership of Founder and President Dustin Row.

