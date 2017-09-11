× Southwest Missouri deaths investigated as murder-suicide

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating the death of a man and woman in southwest Missouri as a murder-suicide.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole says the bodies were found Saturday night at a home between Marshfield and Fordland. The man and woman were 66. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Cole says their deaths are under investigation.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader