Toddler dies at hospital; police investigating if he was left inside a car

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A one-year-old child died Monday at a St. Louis-area hospital, and authorities are investigating if the toddler may have been left in a vehicle for an extended period of time.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to the Casa Dia Montessori School on Kinswood Lane around 6 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive child.

The male child was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, McGuire said. The child will be identified at a later time.

The investigation remains ongoing.