Toddler dies at hospital; police investigating if he was left inside a car
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A one-year-old child died Monday at a St. Louis-area hospital, and authorities are investigating if the toddler may have been left in a vehicle for an extended period of time.
According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to the Casa Dia Montessori School on Kinswood Lane around 6 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive child.
The male child was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, McGuire said. The child will be identified at a later time.
The investigation remains ongoing.
38.495475 -90.306501