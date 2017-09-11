× Trial to begin for woman charged with killing 2 children

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) _ A judge is set to consider the case of a suburban Chicago woman accused of fatally stabbing her 7-year-old son and a 5-year-old girl she was babysitting five years ago.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that attorneys for 45-year-old Elzbieta Plackowska (elz-BEE’-tah plah-KOW’-skuh) plan to claim she was insane on Oct. 30, 2012 when the children were killed. The former Naperville woman’s bench trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon and is expected to last about two weeks.

Prosecutors say Plackowska killed her son to get back at her at husband, a trucker who spent time traveling away from home. Police have said they found the children in a blood-spattered bedroom where prosecutors say the woman forced them to kneel and pray before stabbing them as they begged for their lives.

