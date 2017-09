Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Four people were injured in a hit-and-run accident in Old North St. Louis. The crash happened around midnight on St. Louis Avenue at 13th Street.

The mother of the 21-year- old driver tells FOX 2 her daughter was heading home from Union Station, when another driver cut her off.

That person hit her car, then drove away.

The driver and three passengers went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.