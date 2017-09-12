Blagojevich maintains innocence in magazine interview, spends time mopping floors in prison

CHICAGO (AP) – Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich says he spends his time sweeping and mopping floors while serving a federal prison sentence after corruption convictions.

Blagojevich tells WMAQ-TV in Chicago in an interview from the Colorado prison released Monday that he still maintains his innocence and hopes to make another appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The 60-year-old is 5 { years into a 14-year sentence, including for trying to sell former President Barack Obama’s U.S. Senate seat.

The former governor says he also spends time running on the prison track, in the weight room and reading. He says his fellow prisoners gave him a care package when he first arrived.

Blagojevich sees his family on average three times a year and says his love for his wife and two daughters sustains him.

Information from: WMAQ-TV.