Cardinals release 2018 regular season schedule

ST. LOUIS – Major League Baseball released the 2018 regular season schedule for all 30 teams on Tuesday.

The St. Louis Cardinals open the season March 29 on a six-game road trip against the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals’ first home series is against the Arizona Diamondbacks, beginning April 5.

The 20-game interleague schedule includes match-ups against the American League Central Division.

St. Louis will play 48 of its 81 home games before the All-Star break. The team is not slated to play any home games on national holidays next season.

The Cardinals will close out the regular season with a three-game set at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs (September 28 – September 30).

The entire home schedule is available below.

2018 HOME SCHEDULE

April 5, 7-8 vs. Arizona

April 9-11 vs. Milwaukee

April 20-22 vs. Cincinnati

April 25-26 vs. NY Mets

May 1-2 vs. Chicago White Sox

May 4-6 vs. Chicago Cubs

May 7-8 vs. Minnesota

May 17-20 vs. Philadelphia

May 21-23 vs. Kansas City

May 31-June 3 vs. Pittsburgh

June 5-7 vs. Miami

June 11-13 vs. San Diego

June 15-17 vs. Chicago Cubs

June 25-27 vs. Cleveland

June 29-July 1 vs. Atlanta

July 14-15 vs. Cincinnati

July 27-29 vs. Chicago Cubs

July 30-August 2 vs. Colorado

August 13-16 vs. Washington

August 17-19 vs. Milwaukee

August 28-30 vs. Pittsburgh

August 31-September 2 vs. Cincinnati

September 10-12 vs. Pittsburgh

September 13-16 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

September 21-23 vs. San Francisco

September 24-26 vs. Milwaukee