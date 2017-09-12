How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Irma relief

Cardinals release 2018 regular season schedule

Posted 12:03 pm, September 12, 2017, by , Updated at 11:57AM, September 12, 2017

The Budweiser Clydesdales trot around the warning track during the pregame ceremony for Opening Day on April 8, 2013 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Major League Baseball released the 2018 regular season schedule for all 30 teams on Tuesday.

The St. Louis Cardinals open the season March 29 on a six-game road trip against the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals’ first home series is against the Arizona Diamondbacks, beginning April 5.

The 20-game interleague schedule includes match-ups against the American League Central Division.

St. Louis will play 48 of its 81 home games before the All-Star break. The team is not slated to play any home games on national holidays next season.

The Cardinals will close out the regular season with a three-game set at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs (September 28 – September 30).

The entire home schedule is available below.

2018 HOME SCHEDULE

April 5, 7-8 vs. Arizona
April 9-11 vs. Milwaukee
April 20-22 vs. Cincinnati
April 25-26 vs. NY Mets

May 1-2 vs. Chicago White Sox
May 4-6 vs. Chicago Cubs
May 7-8 vs. Minnesota
May 17-20 vs. Philadelphia
May 21-23 vs. Kansas City
May 31-June 3 vs. Pittsburgh

June 5-7 vs. Miami
June 11-13 vs. San Diego
June 15-17 vs. Chicago Cubs
June 25-27 vs. Cleveland
June 29-July 1 vs. Atlanta

July 14-15 vs. Cincinnati
July 27-29 vs. Chicago Cubs
July 30-August 2 vs. Colorado

August 13-16 vs. Washington
August 17-19 vs. Milwaukee
August 28-30 vs. Pittsburgh
August 31-September 2 vs. Cincinnati

September 10-12 vs. Pittsburgh
September 13-16 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
September 21-23 vs. San Francisco
September 24-26 vs. Milwaukee