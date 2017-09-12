Cardinals release 2018 regular season schedule
ST. LOUIS – Major League Baseball released the 2018 regular season schedule for all 30 teams on Tuesday.
The St. Louis Cardinals open the season March 29 on a six-game road trip against the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals’ first home series is against the Arizona Diamondbacks, beginning April 5.
The 20-game interleague schedule includes match-ups against the American League Central Division.
St. Louis will play 48 of its 81 home games before the All-Star break. The team is not slated to play any home games on national holidays next season.
The Cardinals will close out the regular season with a three-game set at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs (September 28 – September 30).
The entire home schedule is available below.
2018 HOME SCHEDULE
April 5, 7-8 vs. Arizona
April 9-11 vs. Milwaukee
April 20-22 vs. Cincinnati
April 25-26 vs. NY Mets
May 1-2 vs. Chicago White Sox
May 4-6 vs. Chicago Cubs
May 7-8 vs. Minnesota
May 17-20 vs. Philadelphia
May 21-23 vs. Kansas City
May 31-June 3 vs. Pittsburgh
June 5-7 vs. Miami
June 11-13 vs. San Diego
June 15-17 vs. Chicago Cubs
June 25-27 vs. Cleveland
June 29-July 1 vs. Atlanta
July 14-15 vs. Cincinnati
July 27-29 vs. Chicago Cubs
July 30-August 2 vs. Colorado
August 13-16 vs. Washington
August 17-19 vs. Milwaukee
August 28-30 vs. Pittsburgh
August 31-September 2 vs. Cincinnati
September 10-12 vs. Pittsburgh
September 13-16 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
September 21-23 vs. San Francisco
September 24-26 vs. Milwaukee