Cardinals Stay Hot, Power Past Reds 13-4

The streaking Cardinals remained on a roll, by steamrolling the Reds 13-4 on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. Paul DeJong went 3 for 4 including his team leading 22nd home run of the season. Yadier Molina had two hits and 3 RBI, while Jose Martinez went 2 for 4 with a couple of runs driven in. Matt Carpenter walked four times and had a run scoring double, while Tommy Pham had a two run triple. The Cardinals scored in each the first four innings, building an 8-1 lead.

Lance Lynn pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs, but it was enough to earn the win and raise his season record to 11-7.

With the win, the Cardinals keep pace with the first place Cubs in the NL Central division. St. Louis trails Chicago by just two games. The Cubs beat the Mets on Tuesday. Milwaukee stayed two and a half games back. They beat the Pirates on Tuesday to keep this three team race very close. Milwaukee is two and a half games off the lead.