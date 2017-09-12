Cause of 3-alarm warehouse fire may never be known

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Firefighters now say they may never know the cause of a massive 3-alarm fire, at an old St. Louis warehouse Tuesday morning.

They also may never know what exactly was burning inside the building neighbors say has been vacant for years.

Fire-fighters say the fire damage is so severe and the risk of building collapse so high, they had to battle the flames from the outside; investigators can't go inside now to pin-point the cause and find out what was burning. A search by Fox 2 shows there may have been remnants of a coffee warehouse in the building.