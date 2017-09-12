Children’s Hospital mural to be made during balloon glow & race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — It is one of the premiere events in St. Louis. The Great Forest Park Balloon Race draws thousands of people to Forest Park. This free family event has been going on for 45 years and it's happening again this weekend. Fox 2 is once again a proud sponsor of this event.

Cbabi Bayoc is a local artist. He is going to be creating a mural with the help of kids which will eventually hang in Children's Hospital. The mural will be created during the event.

Great Forest Park Balloon Glow

7pm - 9pm Friday

PNC Bank Fireworks Finale at 9:15pm

Art Hill in Forest Park

Great Forest Park Balloon Race

12pm - 6pm Saturday

Art Hill in Forest Park

www.CbabiBayoc.com

www.GreatForestParkBalloonRace.com