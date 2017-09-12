Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2017
Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…SEPTEMBER 13, 2017
.
Still in the Irma spin today…a few showers Wednesday morning…but clouds will hang most of the day…keeping temps in the 70’s. The spin kicks and fades to the east tonight…skies clear out…then we start the expected September warm up…85 on Thursday with plenty of sun…near 90 and sunshine Friday and over the weekend…a little hot for Friday night football