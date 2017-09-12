× Feedback sought on plan to keep Asian carp from Great Lakes

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) _ Federal officials are hosting three public meetings this week to get feedback on a plan to prevent Asian carp from slipping into the Great Lakes and threatening native fish species.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a proposal in August to block the invasive fish at a lock-and-dam complex in Joliet, Illinois, a choke point between the carp-infested Illinois River and Lake Michigan.

The $275 million dollar plan includes measures such as installing underwater sound equipment and electric barriers.

The first hearing was held Monday in Chicago. The second is scheduled for Thursday at Muskegon Community College in Muskegon, Michigan, and the third will be Sept. 18 at Joliet Junior College in Joliet.

The meetings are being broadcast live on the Army corps’ Rock Island District Facebook page.