ST. LOUIS, Mo. _An early morning fire damaged a truck dealership in Soulard. It started around 2 a.m. at Broadway Ford Truck Sales on S. 7th Street near Broadway.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through the roof. Explosions were reported inside of the building.

Extra firefighters were called in to assist.

There is no word of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.