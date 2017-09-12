Gateway Motorsports Park announces Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in 2018

MADISON, Ill. – The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will return to Gateway Motorsports Park next year.

The 2018 edition of the race will mark the second year of a multi-year agreement with IndyCar.

Following a successful 2017 race, Gateway Motorsports Park has planned several improvements for next year’s IndyCar Series event, including:

Starting the race an hour earlier (7 p.m. Central)

A large display and exhibitions of vintage Indy cars in conjunction with the Vintage Indy Registry.

More pre-event and post-race live entertainment.

Expanded parking and more roadways entering and exiting the parking areas.

Expanded concession stands on the midway and in the infield.

Ticket renewals will begin October 16 (with just a $10 down payment), with ticket sales for the general public starting November 13.

For more information on upcoming events at Gateway Motorsports Park, call 618-215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com.