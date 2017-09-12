Greitens appoints board to consider Marcellus Williams case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Five retired judges will lead an inquiry into the death penalty case of Marcellus Williams.

Gov. Eric Greitens appointed the board of inquiry Tuesday to consider whether Williams should be executed for the 1998 death of former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Lisha Gayle. Greitens issued a stay of execution in August just hours before Williams was to be executed.

The board members are Booker Shaw, who served on the Missouri Court of Appeals and as a trial judge in St. Louis; Michael David, a former circuit court judge in St. Louis; Peggy McGraw Fenner, a former circuit court judge in Jackson County; Carol Jackson, who served on the U.S. District Court, Eastern District; and Paul Spinden, who was on the Missouri Court of Appeals.