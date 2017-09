Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Who owns the fastest street car in America? That's being determined this week at Gateway Motorsports at the 13th annual Hot Rod Drag week 2017 Powered By Dodge. Competitors will be put to a grueling test over five days of drag racing and upward of 1,000 miles covered in the same car with the same engine.

Hot Rod Drag Week

8am - 2pm

Gateway Motorsports Park

700 Raceway Blvd.

Madison, IL

HotRod.com

GatewayMSP.com