Jake Allen Ready for Blues Camp

Posted 11:12 pm, September 12, 2017, by

Blues goalie Jake Allen is ready to go when the team opens training camp on Friday in Hazelwood, MO. Allen, coming off a stellar job in the Blues net during last season's Stanley Cup playoffs, wants nothing more than to keep that great goaltending going into the 2017-18 season.

 