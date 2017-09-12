Man stops breathing, others get sick after eating co-worker’s food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A handful of people became sick Tuesday at a pharmaceutical company in Southern California's Sorrento Valley, including a man who reportedly stopped breathing, a San Diego fire official told KSWB.

The people fell ill after eating food that a co-worker brought to the office at Inovio Pharmaceuticals, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman.

A 60-year-old man collapsed outside the business, she said. Medics took him to a trauma center. His condition unknown, the fire official said.

Another person was taken to a hospital and two others also sought medical treatment.

The dodgy dish in question was a shrimp casserole, according to the San Diego Union Tribune, but it's unclear if the shellfish or something else caused the illnesses.