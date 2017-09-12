Missouri considering raising license plate fees for fuel-efficient vehicle owners

ST. LOUIS, MO — Missouri is considering changing how much people pay to renew their license plates. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that one plan being considered would make owners of fuel-efficient vehicles pay higher vehicle registration fees than those who own gas guzzlers.

The director of MoDOT says that while improved fuel economy is better for the environment and a consumer’s wallet it takes away from the gasoline tax which is used to raise funds for road maintenance and construction.