Northwest Missouri man sentenced in child sex abuse

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) _ A former Missouri corrections officer will serve at least 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a minor.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports 35-year-old Roger Briggs of Polo pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree sodomy. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 30 years.

A probable cause statement filed when Briggs was arrested in June accused him of abusing a 7-year-old child several times over five years.

He was working for the Missouri Department of Corrections before his arrest.

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri