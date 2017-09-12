Service members evacuated to Scott Air Force Base starting to return to Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE – Hurricane Irma evacuees are heading back to Florida. Some of them are service members who need to help with recovery efforts, even though their own homes may be gone.

Some of them were brought to Scott Air Force Base.

As the first wave starts heading home, none of them are completely sure what to expect.

Command Master Chief Lee Friedlander of Naval Air Station Key West said, “We`ve done some inspections of the base housing. Flooding was not as severe as expected, houses seem to be intact...some wind damage...a lot of trees...a lot of poles down. But we don`t know what we`re going to find when we get home”.

They were brought to Scott Air Force Base because their normal sheltering locations became unavailable because of the massive size of the storm.