St. Louis named ‘Worst City in Missouri to Live In’

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis is the worst place to live in all of Missouri, financial news and opinion content provider 24/7 Wall St. reported.

The city’s poor standing is largely attributed economic decline brought on by lack of population growth and the waning manufacturing sector.

“Many of the economic problems in St. Louis are tied to the city’s rapid population decline. The city’s population is less than half of what it was during its 1950 peak of 860,000 people, and it continues to decline today. While the U.S. population grew 11.5% over the last 10 years, the number of residents in St. Louis fell 5.4%.”

To find the worst city in each state, 24/7 Wall St. examined approximately 550 cities across the country with populations over 65,000 residents in 2015. The agency then looked at data in nine categories—crime, demography, economy, education, environment, health, housing, infrastructure, and leisure—in making a final judgment. 24/7 Wall St. posted additional information on its findings and methodology.

Obviously, some cities on this list are much safer, have higher college grad rates, and maintain lower unemployment than national averages. It’s important to remember these comparisons are being kept within each state.

Here are the worst rated cities in neighboring states:

Illinois: Rockford

Kansas: Kansas City

Iowa: Des Moines

Arkansas: Fort Smith

Read the full report on 247WallSt.com.