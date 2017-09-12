How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Irma relief

St. Louis police investigating second homicide in north city

Posted 8:28 pm, September 12, 2017, by , Updated at 08:25PM, September 12, 2017

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating 2 homicides Tuesday night in north St. Louis.

The first homicide occurred early Tuesday evening when an African-American male in his 20’s was fatally wounded on Wabada.  He was transported to a hospital where he later died from his gunshot wounds.

Then around 7:45 pm a second homicide happened in the 5000 block of Aubert Avenue in north St. Louis.

Police say 2 male victims were shot, one being declared deceased at the scene.  The second victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

An investigation is ongoing.