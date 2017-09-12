St. Louis police investigating second homicide in north city

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating 2 homicides Tuesday night in north St. Louis.

The first homicide occurred early Tuesday evening when an African-American male in his 20’s was fatally wounded on Wabada. He was transported to a hospital where he later died from his gunshot wounds.

Then around 7:45 pm a second homicide happened in the 5000 block of Aubert Avenue in north St. Louis.

Police say 2 male victims were shot, one being declared deceased at the scene. The second victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

An investigation is ongoing.