Ted Cruz’s Twitter account ‘likes’ pornographic tweet

A spokeswoman for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Tuesday that a pornographic video that was “liked” by his account has been removed and reported to Twitter.

“The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter,” tweeted Catherine Frazier‏, Cruz’s senior communications adviser.

Her response came after Twitter users noticed late Monday that Cruz’s account liked a tweet from an account titled “Sexuall Posts” that had a porn video attached.

It’s unclear who was responsible for the like or if Cruz’s account was hacked. Frazier did not address how the tweet happened, and Cruz’s office did not immediately respond to a CNN request for additional comment.

Cruz hadn’t addressed the issue on his Twitter account as of early Tuesday morning.

By Daniella Diaz, CNN