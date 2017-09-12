The Huffington Post kicks off ‘Listen to America’ bus tour in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The Huffington Post is launching its 25-city ‘Listen to America’ bus tour September 12 in St. Louis. The tour, designed to hear concerns across America, will kick off at 10 a.m. at Kiener Plaza.

The company wants to hear about people’s hopes, dreams, fears and definition of “being American.” Their mobile video studio will capture conversations with people of all ages and backgrounds.

Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with the details.

According to The Huffington Post, trust in media has bottomed out. They hope to rebuild some of that trust and learn from it, by listening to the public and elevating their stories through their massive distribution network.

The company will also host a panel discussion, “Three Years After Ferguson: Seeking Solutions in St. Louis,” at The Royale on south Kingshighway.

Sept. 12 – St. Louis, Mo.

10:00 a.m. Launch Event at Kiener Plaza

As we kick off the Listen to America bus tour, St. Louis community leaders will send us off with a few words. Speakers include Lydia Polgreen, editor-in-chief of HuffPost; Donald Suggs, publisher of the St. Louis American; Rev. Starsky Wilson; Tishaura Jones, treasurer for the city of St. Louis; Alderwoman Megan Green

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tour stop: Salt and Smoke – 6525 Delmar Blvd.

Stop by, tell us what’s on your mind, and grab some swag. We look forward to seeing you!

7 p.m. (Doors at 6:30 p.m.) Forum: “Three Years After Ferguson: Seeking Solutions in St. Louis,” The Royale, 3132 S Kingshighway Blvd. (in partnership with the St. Louis American)

Come hear community leaders talk about what’s working — and what still needs work. Audience Q&A to follow.

Introduction: Lydia Polgreen, editor-in-chief of HuffPost

Moderator: Chris King, managing editor of the St. Louis American

Panelists: Kayla Reed, organizer and strategist; Rev. Starsky Wilson; Alderwoman Megan Green; Blake Strode, staff attorney with Arch City Defenders; Kevin Ahlbrand, former Ferguson commissioner and Missouri Fraternal Order Of Police president, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department sergeant

Tour cities and dates:

To learn more visit: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/feature/listen-to-america