ST. LOUIS, MO — Bargain hunters will be appearing at the Magic House on Sunday for the 35th annual kids flea market. Carrie Hutchcraft, with the Magic House, and Kaitlyn Cragg, one of the vendors, are here this morning with more on what you may discover.

35th Annual Kids' Flea Market

11am - 3pm Sunday

The Magic House

516 S. Kirkwood Rd.

Kirkwood