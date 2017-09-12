Try Eckert’s Orchards recipe for ‘Apple Goodie’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The weather is turning cooler and soon you'll be biting into a crisp fall apple. One of the place to get them is at Eckert's Orchards. Angie Eckert is the VP of retail operations at Eckert's. She here to talk about their Applefest.

More information: www.Eckerts.com

Recipe: Apple Goodie

5 cups apples, pared and sliced

¾ cup sugar

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

Topping

¾ cup oatmeal

¾ cup packed brown sugar

¾ cup flour

¼ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp salt

½ cup butter or margarine

