Walk to End Alzheimer’s with the St. Louis Clydesdale

St. Louis, MO ( KTVI)- The St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer`s Walk is this weekend and Kathleen Davis, St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer`s Manager joins us on the 9am today to talk about this day.

There will be several photo opportunities during the Walk , Lou who will be available in the Clydesdale Corner outside of Scottrade. There will also be photo booth with inside with Fredbird and Louie, and a flag over Market St. at the end of the Walk provided by the St. Louis Fire Dept.

The goal of the walk ” is to make memories with the hope to never lose them because one day we will have a world without Alzheimer`s”, says Kathleen.

Walk to End Alzheimer`s is more than a walk. Participants learn about Alzheimer’s disease, how to get involved, and connect to the services that are available.

St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer`s

Saturday, Sept. 16 | Scottrade Center

Registration opens at 8 a.m.

Ceremony: 9:30 a.m.