ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The new U.S. News and World report rankings are in and two St. Louis schools have moved up a spot or two. Washington University moved up to number 18 in the 2018 Best National Universities list. That’s a one-spot jump from last year.

Meanwhile, Saint Louis University climbed two spots, from number 96 to number 94.

Otherwise, many of the Missouri schools on the list took a hit this year. The University of Missouri-Columbia dropped nine spots to number 120.