Women attacked at MetroLink station; incident caught on Facebook Live

ST. LOUIS – A woman who was the victim of an attack at the South Grand MetroLink Station had no idea the entire incident was captured during her Facebook Live broadcast on Sunday.

The victim, who wants conceal her identity, said she was getting off a Metro bus on S. Grand with her sister-in-law and two kids to catch a train when a man she never met pushed her sister-in-law down a flight of stairs, then started threatening and yelling at her for no reason.

Then the Facebook Live video took another scary turn.

“I tried to run down the stairs and he took his shirt and put it around my neck and started strangling me as he was pushing me down the stairs,” the victim said

The women flagged down security, who then called police.

“I was in shock. I couldn’t get around him, he kept lunging at me, squaring up like a man trying to box with me. I’m just glad that he didn’t shoot us or something,” she said. “I don’t know who’s more traumatized: me or the kids.”

Both women have scrapes and bruises from the attack. Metro authorities said they’re examining surveillance video and giving police what they need to identify the attacker.

At this point the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the matter as a third-degree assault.